$254.38 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce sales of $254.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.30 million to $261.70 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $244.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 337,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.