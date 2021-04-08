$293.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post $293.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.50 million. Ingevity reported sales of $288.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.52. 2,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.