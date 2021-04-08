33,047 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.82. 296,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. The firm has a market cap of $306.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

