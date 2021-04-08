35,083 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Greenlight Capital Re at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

