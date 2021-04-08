$37.06 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $37.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.81 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $43.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,318. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $868.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.