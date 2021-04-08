3,784 Shares in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, FMR LLC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $26.64.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

