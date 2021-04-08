400 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Shares of ALL opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

