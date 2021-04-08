4,117 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

