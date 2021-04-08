$468.34 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce sales of $468.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the highest is $472.36 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

FN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.12. 140,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,668. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

