$494.53 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report sales of $494.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $498.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $305.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. 5,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $51.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

