5,000 Shares in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

