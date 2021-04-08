5,326 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,696 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADX opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

