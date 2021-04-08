65,373 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.32 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

