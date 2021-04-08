$73.17 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $73.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the lowest is $72.30 million. Upland Software posted sales of $68.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.24 million to $305.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $312.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

UPLD stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,745,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.