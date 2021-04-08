816 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,899,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.02.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

