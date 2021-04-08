8,449 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3,971.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,335 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,851,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

