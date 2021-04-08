8,766 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $80.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.