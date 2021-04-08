88mph (MPH) Market Cap Tops $47.82 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. 88mph has a total market cap of $47.82 million and $1.74 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 88mph has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $134.01 or 0.00236179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00055566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.53 or 0.00630093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 385,504 coins and its circulating supply is 356,829 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.