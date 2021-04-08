908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Up to $49.65

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.65, but opened at $51.40. 908 Devices shares last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,389,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,086,000.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

