$980.24 Million in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce sales of $980.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.52 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

DASH stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.10. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,635,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

