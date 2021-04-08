99 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $761.02 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $486.03 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $733.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

