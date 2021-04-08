ABB (NYSE:ABB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB opened at $31.21 on Monday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

