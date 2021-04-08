ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 35 target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 25.49.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

