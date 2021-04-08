Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Edward Carr Sells 35,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

