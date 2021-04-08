Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,364 shares.The stock last traded at $31.76 and had previously closed at $31.70.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

