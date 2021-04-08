Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down to $30.78

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $29.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 52,417 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,250,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

