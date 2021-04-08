ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

