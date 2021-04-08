ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

