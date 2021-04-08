Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.75

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

