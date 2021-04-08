Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

NYSE GOLF opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.