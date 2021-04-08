Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report sales of $2.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 million and the highest is $2.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $24.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $70.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million.

AFIB has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,570. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

