Add.xyz Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $3.66 million and $205,510.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00630823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.