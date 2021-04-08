Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE AGRO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 5,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $970.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Adecoagro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adecoagro by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

