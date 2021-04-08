ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADMA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

