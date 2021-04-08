Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stake Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $20,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

