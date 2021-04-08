Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to $3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

