Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.81.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.