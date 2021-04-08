Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 1.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,675,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,230,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,874,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,739,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.89. The company had a trading volume of 447,315 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.51. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

