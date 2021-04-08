Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $80.95 Million Stock Holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,612 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF comprises about 16.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 68.26% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $80,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 2,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,139. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

