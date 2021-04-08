Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) by 77.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OVS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

