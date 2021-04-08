AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.92

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.89, with a volume of 2245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

