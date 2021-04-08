Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Cap of $83.86 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Aergo has a market capitalization of $83.86 million and $6.90 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aergo has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00630823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a token. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

