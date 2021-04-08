ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th.

AGESY opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

