AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report $34.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.18 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. 4,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.