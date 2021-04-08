Aion Market Capitalization Tops $213.41 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Aion has a market cap of $213.41 million and approximately $25.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,861.73 or 1.00056783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00035126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00459252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00325320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00812929 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

