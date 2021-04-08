Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) shares traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.07. 69,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 223,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

