Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

