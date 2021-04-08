Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches One Day Volume of $283.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $168,523.59 and $283.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00266900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.30 or 0.00790121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,865.56 or 0.99544760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003675 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.