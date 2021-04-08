Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $29.56. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $506.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

