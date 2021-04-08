Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

